Two young men detained for attempting to blow up police officers – photos

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have prevented a terrorist attack in Chernivtsi Oblast, detaining two Russian agents.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); National Police; Chernivtsi Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The police reported that two residents of Chernivtsi Oblast, aged 17 and 18, agreed to carry out a terrorist attack against law enforcement officers on the instructions of a Russian handler. They planned to bomb the police officers that were to respond to a fake emergency call.

On 1 February, the suspects planted an improvised explosive device filled with self-tapping screws for maximum impact in an abandoned building in Vyzhnytskyi District.

The device was hidden in a rubbish bag, and a mobile phone was placed in a carton of juice nearby to record the entrance to the building.

Russian secret services had devised a classic trap: an anonymous call to emergency number 102 reporting a crime, luring officers to the site. Once cameras confirmed the police’s presence, the bomb was to be remotely detonated.

It is reported that the coordinated and well-organised actions of the law enforcement officers prevented the terrorist attack and led to the detention of the perpetrators.

Detention of the young men. Photo: Chernivtsi Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The investigation revealed that the suspects are local drug dealers who came to the attention of the Russian secret services through the Telegram channels used for their work.

Searches of their homes uncovered mobile phones containing evidence of the planned attack, as well as bomb-making components.

The issue of pre-trial detention is under consideration. The prosecutor will insist on having the suspects held in custody.

