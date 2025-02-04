A total of 67% of German citizens support the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, with a significant number of them in favour of increasing such assistance.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the Wahlen Research Group for ZDF frontal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The representative survey showed that 67% of Germans support Germany's military support for Ukraine.

A total of 27% of respondents are in favour of increasing Germany's military support for Kyiv. 40% believe that Germany should continue to support the country attacked by Russia as it has done so far.

Another 27% called for a reduction in arms supplies to Ukraine.

Quote: "It's remarkable to me that – if you take together those who want to continue to support Ukraine – we are 67%, which is a clear majority," security expert Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations explained in an interview with ZDF frontal.

Quote: "This means that the fatigue with Ukraine that politicians sometimes talk about is not reflected in the population," she added.

Support is greater in the west of Germany than in the east: in the west, 70% of people are in favour of arms supplies – 28% are for more support and 42% for the same level of aid as before.

In the east, the majority (53%) support Germany's military aid for Ukraine – 20% of the citizens from the east of Germany are in favour of more support, and 33% support the same amount of aid as before.

Among Green voters, the level of approval for increasing the supply of German weapons to Ukraine is particularly high. Of the people who intend to vote for the party, 45% are in favour of more support for Ukraine. Only supporters of Alternative for Germany (79%) and Sarah Wagenknecht's Alliance (52%) are in favour of reducing military support.

Background:

The number of Poles opposed to providing military assistance to Ukraine has increased – 49% are in favour of continuing assistance.

The majority of Czech citizens do not express interest in the situation in Ukraine, and almost 60% of them disapprove of the Czech government's actions to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

