All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 4 February 2025, 16:57
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian and German flags. Photo: Simple Images

A total of 67% of German citizens support the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, with a significant number of them in favour of increasing such assistance.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the Wahlen Research Group for ZDF frontal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The representative survey showed that 67% of Germans support Germany's military support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

A total of 27% of respondents are in favour of increasing Germany's military support for Kyiv. 40% believe that Germany should continue to support the country attacked by Russia as it has done so far.

Another 27% called for a reduction in arms supplies to Ukraine.

Quote: "It's remarkable to me that – if you take together those who want to continue to support Ukraine – we are 67%, which is a clear majority," security expert Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations explained in an interview with ZDF frontal.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This means that the fatigue with Ukraine that politicians sometimes talk about is not reflected in the population," she added.

Support is greater in the west of Germany than in the east: in the west, 70% of people are in favour of arms supplies – 28% are for more support and 42% for the same level of aid as before.

In the east, the majority (53%) support Germany's military aid for Ukraine – 20% of the citizens from the east of Germany are in favour of more support, and 33% support the same amount of aid as before.

Among Green voters, the level of approval for increasing the supply of German weapons to Ukraine is particularly high. Of the people who intend to vote for the party, 45% are in favour of more support for Ukraine. Only supporters of Alternative for Germany (79%) and Sarah Wagenknecht's Alliance (52%) are in favour of reducing military support.

Background:

  • The number of Poles opposed to providing military assistance to Ukraine has increased – 49% are in favour of continuing assistance.
  • The majority of Czech citizens do not express interest in the situation in Ukraine, and almost 60% of them disapprove of the Czech government's actions to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyUkrainewar
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy open to arms deal with Trump in exchange for minerals
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Germany
German pro-Russian political parties not invited to Munich Security Conference
UK PM and German Chancellor discuss strengthening support for Ukraine
Controversial Meduza ad campaign halted, materials removed, Ukrainian ambassador says
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
19:53
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
19:46
Zelenskyy open to arms deal with Trump in exchange for minerals
19:41
Russian forces attack truck in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person – photo
18:49
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
18:37
Ukraine tries Russian-appointed director of Askania-Nova biosphere reserve
18:36
Ukrainian and US officials discuss future personal contacts between Trump and Zelenskyy
18:30
Zelenskyy says Russia takes two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers hostage
18:29
Illegal Russian fishing in Azov Sea costs Ukraine over US$98 million
18:16
Number and duration of air-raid warnings during operation of Ukrainian shopping centres increased in January
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: