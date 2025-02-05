All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy accuses Tucker Carlson of spreading Putin's narratives

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 February 2025, 00:05
Zelenskyy accuses Tucker Carlson of spreading Putin's narratives
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused the American journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed Russian leader Vladimir Putin, of disseminating pro-Russian narratives.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan

Details: The president believes Carlson just parrots Putin's statements.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It seems to me he needs to have a deeper understanding of what's happening in Ukraine, to stop working for Putin and stop licking his ass. Honestly."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Carlson is deliberately misinforming people and repeating Kremlin propaganda.

The president also responded to Carlson's accusations that Christian denominations are being persecuted in Ukraine, specifically referring to the ban on the Moscow Patriarchate.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy explained that the exclusion of the Moscow Patriarchate from Ukraine’s Council of Churches was a decision made by the religious institutions themselves, without any government intervention.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSAPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Zelenskyy: If this is the only set-up, I am ready to negotiate with Putin
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
RECENT NEWS
00:05
Zelenskyy accuses Tucker Carlson of spreading Putin's narratives
23:15
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
22:49
Zelenskyy: If this is the only set-up, I am ready to negotiate with Putin
22:25
Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán
22:03
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
21:47
Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
21:10
EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages
20:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
20:25
Tribunal for Putin to be established under Council of Europe framework in 2025 – European Pravda source
20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: