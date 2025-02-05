Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused the American journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed Russian leader Vladimir Putin, of disseminating pro-Russian narratives.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan

Details: The president believes Carlson just parrots Putin's statements.

Quote: "It seems to me he needs to have a deeper understanding of what's happening in Ukraine, to stop working for Putin and stop licking his ass. Honestly."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Carlson is deliberately misinforming people and repeating Kremlin propaganda.

The president also responded to Carlson's accusations that Christian denominations are being persecuted in Ukraine, specifically referring to the ban on the Moscow Patriarchate.

Zelenskyy explained that the exclusion of the Moscow Patriarchate from Ukraine’s Council of Churches was a decision made by the religious institutions themselves, without any government intervention.

