Russians launch drone strike on one of Kharkiv's biggest markets

Russian troops launched a drone strike on Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district late in the evening on 5 February.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "The strike targeted one of the largest markets in Kharkiv, located in the Kyivskyi district, near transport infrastructure. Retail units are on fire. No information about casualties has been received so far."

Details: Syniehubov said debris from a Geran drone had fallen on retail units in the market.

