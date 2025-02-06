All Sections
Over 300,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 6 February 2025, 03:19
Evacuation of civilians. Photo: Getty Images

Approximately 302,000 civilians remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrinform news agency citing Dmytro Petlin, Head of Department of Operational Duty Service, Communication, Alerting and informing population of the department for civil protection, mobilisation and defence work of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Evacuation measures are ongoing. About 1,196,000 civilians have been evacuated from the Ukrainian-controlled territory [of Donetsk Oblast], including over 188,000 children and around 46,000 people with disabilities. As of yesterday, approximately 302,000 people remain in the territory under Ukrainian control."

Details: Petlin reiterated that mandatory evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast has been in effect since 2 August 2022, following Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 679.

Background: 

  • As of 6 December, around 318,000 civilians remained in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 25 January, Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, reported that all children had been evacuated from Pokrovsk and the surrounding hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

