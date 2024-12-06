All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

About 318,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast, evacuation ongoing

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 03:56
About 318,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast, evacuation ongoing
Evaculation. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast is ongoing. Approximately 318,000 civilians remain there.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Dmytro Petlin, Head of Department of Operational Duty Service, Communication, Alerting and informing population of the department for civil protection, mobilisation and defence work of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Petlin: "Evacuation measures for the civilian population from the oblast are ongoing.

Advertisement:

Since the beginning of these measures, over 1,177,000 civilians have been evacuated from the oblast through the efforts of authorities at all levels, volunteer formations and self-initiated actions.

Among them, 187,000 are children and over 46,000 are persons with disabilities.

Currently, approximately 318,000 people remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Petlin reiterated that mandatory evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast has been in effect since 2 August 2022, following Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 679.

He also noted that during the evacuation process, approximately 243,000 people came back to their permanent residences but were evacuated again.

Background: The mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives was announced in 16 settlements of Donetsk Oblast on 13 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastevacuationwar
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces occupy four more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Ukrainian forces confirm liberation of Novyi Komar village in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's 48th Battalion pushes Russian forces out of Novyi Komar in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState, video
RECENT NEWS
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: