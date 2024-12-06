About 318,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast, evacuation ongoing

Mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast is ongoing. Approximately 318,000 civilians remain there.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Dmytro Petlin, Head of Department of Operational Duty Service, Communication, Alerting and informing population of the department for civil protection, mobilisation and defence work of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Petlin: "Evacuation measures for the civilian population from the oblast are ongoing.

Since the beginning of these measures, over 1,177,000 civilians have been evacuated from the oblast through the efforts of authorities at all levels, volunteer formations and self-initiated actions.

Among them, 187,000 are children and over 46,000 are persons with disabilities.

Currently, approximately 318,000 people remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Petlin reiterated that mandatory evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast has been in effect since 2 August 2022, following Cabinet of Ministers directive No. 679.

He also noted that during the evacuation process, approximately 243,000 people came back to their permanent residences but were evacuated again.

Background: The mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives was announced in 16 settlements of Donetsk Oblast on 13 November.

