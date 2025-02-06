Russia launches 77 drones at night: three Ukrainian oblasts affected

Russia has launched 77 attack drones and decoy UAVs against Ukraine on the night of 5-6 February. Ukrainian air defence has downed 56 drones, while 18 disappeared from radar. Meanwhile, strikes have been recorded in three oblasts.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians launched 77 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from multiple locations, including Russia’s Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Shatalovo as well as two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov Oblast starting at 19:00 on 5 February.

As of 09:00, 56 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts.

Eighteen Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Meanwhile, Russian strikes caused damage in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Background: On the night of 5-6 February, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the defence forces hit the Primorsko-Akhtarsky air base in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, which the Russians use for storing, preparing and launching Shahed drones against Ukraine.

