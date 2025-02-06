Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield used for launches of Shahed UAVs – General Staff

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the defence forces hit the Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation on the night of 5-6 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "A strike has been confirmed, as have explosions in the targeted area. Fire broke out. The extent of the destruction is being clarified."

Advertisement:

Details: Russians use this airfield to store, prepare, and launch Shahed UAVs on Ukrainian territory, as well as to maintain aircraft that execute tasks in the districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Quote: "Strikes on the targets involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and terrorising the civilian population will continue."

Background: Earlier, Russian Telegram channels and Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council, reported that on the night of 5-6 February, drones attacked the airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, from where the Russians launch Shahed kamikaze drones into Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!