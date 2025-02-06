All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 February 2025, 11:30
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
A site being examined. Stock photo: Darek Delmanowicz /PAP

The Polish Freedom and Democracy Foundation is finalising the composition of a mission that is to begin exhuming the remains of Poles in Ternopil Oblast, located in Ukraine’s west, at the end of April.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A team of around 20 people, consisting of ten Poles and several Ukrainian experts, will exhume the remains of Poles who died in 1945 and were buried in the former village of Puzhnyky.

Advertisement:

In addition to the representatives of the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the team will include anthropologists, archaeologists, forensic experts and a geneticist. Leading the mission will be experts from the Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin, under the direction of Professor Andrzej Ossowski.

Representatives of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance have also volunteered to join. Their roles in the exhumation process are currently being determined.

The mission is scheduled for the second half of April. A research base with tents will be set up on-site and the team will be accommodated in a nearby hotel.

Advertisement:

Once the first layer of soil is mechanically removed at the site where human remains were found, shovels and spades will be used for further excavation. Anthropologists will examine each individual skeleton on-site.

The goal is to determine the age, gender, and cause of death, including whether it was violent. DNA samples will also be collected for comparative analysis.

For several months, Pomeranian Medical University experts have been gathering genetic samples from the descendants of the residents of the village from which the individuals found in Puzhnyky are assumed to have descended.

Exhumation work is planned to last about a month.

Background:

  • In late November, the foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine, Radosław Sikorski and Andrii Sybiha, issued a joint statement on the exhumation issue. Ukraine confirmed there were no obstacles to Polish state institutions and private organisations conducting search and exhumation work. 
  • In January, it was reported that Ukraine had allowed the exhumation of the remains of Poles in Ternopil Oblast, which will begin in April.
  • In 2023, then-Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, visited Puzhnyky in Ternopil Oblast, where Polish and Ukrainian experts discovered a grave containing the bodies of villagers who were murdered in 1945.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandUkraine
Advertisement:
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
All News
Poland
68% of Poles and 44% of Czechs want Ukraine to win war against Russia – poll
Young Poles' attitude toward Ukrainians grows increasingly negative, survey shows
Number of Poles against military aid for Ukraine has increased – survey
RECENT NEWS
14:50
Russian drone attacks densely populated residential area in Kharkiv
13:42
EXPLAINERHow Trump's "tariff war" could harm US itself
13:29
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
13:12
Trump's envoy responds to Zelenskyy's idea of giving Ukraine nuclear weapons
12:39
Russia's losses near Pokrovsk in January alone surpass its entire Second Chechen War casualties
12:26
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
12:18
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
11:51
Drones caused 66% of Russian equipment losses in January, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
11:30
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
10:45
Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: