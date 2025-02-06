Trump's envoy responds to Zelenskyy's idea of giving Ukraine nuclear weapons

Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, has dismissed the possibility of Ukraine regaining its status as a nuclear power.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested this week that if the United States is unwilling to support Ukraine's NATO membership, it could provide an alternative security guarantee in the form of nuclear weapons.

Kellogg made it clear that such a scenario is unrealistic.

Quote: "The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none. Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen."

Details: In the interview that Kellogg was commenting on, President Zelenskyy stated that if Ukraine is not admitted to NATO, it should be provided with nuclear weapons as a deterrent against Russia.

However, Kellogg stressed that rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is not a solution.

Quote: "Remember, the president said we're a government of common sense. When somebody says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That's using your common sense."

Background:

On 5 February, Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Kellogg is expected to present the plan to "end the war" at the Munich conference.

He also noted that the US wants Ukraine to hold elections, especially if a "ceasefire" agreement is reached.

