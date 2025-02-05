US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says

US allies anticipate that Donald Trump's administration will unveil a long-anticipated plan to "end Russia's war against Ukraine" during next week's Munich Security Conference.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg sources noted that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is to present the plan to "end the war" at the Munich conference.

They declined to disclose how detailed the discussions on the plan will be or in what format they will occur, Bloomberg adds.

Among the anticipated components of the "plan" are a potential war freeze, the unclear status of Russian-occupied territories and the provision of unspecified security guarantees to Ukraine.

Kyiv has previously stated that NATO membership would be the most reliable security guarantee, but the Trump administration has not expressed support for this possibility.

Background:

Earlier on Wednesday, Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference and meet "with America’s allies who are ready to work with us".

Trump's special envoy recently said that the United States already has a "good, solid plan" to end the war in Ukraine.

He also noted that the US wants Ukraine to hold elections, especially if a "ceasefire" agreement is reached.

