Two Georgians killed in action defending Ukraine against Russia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 February 2025, 18:12
Ukrainian and Georgian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two Georgians who served in the ranks of Ukraine's Armed Forces have been killed in action in the war against Russia.

Source: Vano Nadiradze, chief of the Georgian group of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nadiradze reported that two Georgians, David Dvalishvili and Mamuka Beri, had been killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war on 5 February.

"Last night, the guys did everything possible to get them out of the battlefield," he wrote.

Since February 2022, up to 80 Georgian soldiers – citizens of Georgia and natives of Georgia with Ukrainian citizenship – have been killed in action in Ukraine.

Background: 

  • In November, a Georgian soldier wounded on the Bakhmut front died while undergoing treatment in France.
  • Badri Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian soldier, was killed in action in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  • On 10 January, a military volunteer from Latvia, Edgars Platonov, was killed in action fighting on the Ukrainian side.
  • On 13 January, Kakha Tilidze, a Georgian soldier defending Ukraine against Russia, was killed in action.

