Two Georgians killed in action defending Ukraine against Russia

Two Georgians who served in the ranks of Ukraine's Armed Forces have been killed in action in the war against Russia.

Source: Vano Nadiradze, chief of the Georgian group of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nadiradze reported that two Georgians, David Dvalishvili and Mamuka Beri, had been killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war on 5 February.

"Last night, the guys did everything possible to get them out of the battlefield," he wrote.

Since February 2022, up to 80 Georgian soldiers – citizens of Georgia and natives of Georgia with Ukrainian citizenship – have been killed in action in Ukraine.

Background:

In November, a Georgian soldier wounded on the Bakhmut front died while undergoing treatment in France.

Badri Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian soldier, was killed in action in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

On 10 January, a military volunteer from Latvia, Edgars Platonov, was killed in action fighting on the Ukrainian side.

On 13 January, Kakha Tilidze, a Georgian soldier defending Ukraine against Russia, was killed in action.

