Two Georgians killed in action defending Ukraine against Russia
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 18:12
Two Georgians who served in the ranks of Ukraine's Armed Forces have been killed in action in the war against Russia.
Source: Vano Nadiradze, chief of the Georgian group of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Nadiradze reported that two Georgians, David Dvalishvili and Mamuka Beri, had been killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war on 5 February.
Advertisement:
"Last night, the guys did everything possible to get them out of the battlefield," he wrote.
Since February 2022, up to 80 Georgian soldiers – citizens of Georgia and natives of Georgia with Ukrainian citizenship – have been killed in action in Ukraine.
Background:
Advertisement:
- In November, a Georgian soldier wounded on the Bakhmut front died while undergoing treatment in France.
- Badri Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian soldier, was killed in action in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
- On 10 January, a military volunteer from Latvia, Edgars Platonov, was killed in action fighting on the Ukrainian side.
- On 13 January, Kakha Tilidze, a Georgian soldier defending Ukraine against Russia, was killed in action.
Support UP or become our patron!