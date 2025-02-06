All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 6 February 2025, 20:21
Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that his American counterpart, Donald Trump, does not currently have an official plan for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 6 February, Zelenskyy said that Trump has not yet developed an official peace plan.

Advertisement:

Quote: "What is mentioned in various publications... I am confident that this is not the official plan of President Trump."

More details: The Ukrainian president explained that he already has a vision for a plan and specific issues were discussed with the US side even before Trump's inauguration.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukrainian and American teams would work together on any such plan.

Advertisement:

"There cannot be a plan separate from anyone, even from the United States," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy suggested that while there may be widespread reports regarding a potential plan, much of this information may not align with reality.

Quote: "We will await our official negotiations and results."

Background:

  • On 5 February, Bloomberg sources reported that Trump's administration would unveil a long-anticipated "peace plan" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference next week.
  • However, on 6 February, it was revealed that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, would not present the plan during the Munich Security Conference scheduled for 14-16 February.
  • Recently, Kellogg stated that the US has a "solid and reliable plan" to end the war. He also indicated that the US expects Ukraine to hold elections, particularly if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
Ukrainian Air Force receives new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
Trump restates plan for US takeover of Gaza
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy ready for talks with Russia, though says Putin fears talking to him
Trump's envoy responds to Zelenskyy's idea of giving Ukraine nuclear weapons
Zelenskyy on US aid: no discussions on new packages yet
RECENT NEWS
21:36
Ukrainian Olympic champion Mahuchikh opens new season with victory at tournament in Italy
21:30
Ukrainian-born singer and former MP to stand trial for collaborationism
21:15
Ukraine to receive mobile laboratory from Netherlands for investigating war crimes – photo
20:40
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine this year
20:40
New Pentagon chief expected at UK-led Ramstein meeting
20:21
Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war
20:16
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
20:08
Children forcibly taken by Russian authorities to occupied Crimea brought back to Ukraine
19:55
EXPLAINERWill Fico and Orbán's blackmail succeed in restoring Russian gas transit?
19:30
Ryanair aims to be first airline returning to Ukraine after skies reopen
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: