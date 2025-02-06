Zelenskyy believes Trump currently lacks official plan for ending war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that his American counterpart, Donald Trump, does not currently have an official plan for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 6 February, Zelenskyy said that Trump has not yet developed an official peace plan.

Quote: "What is mentioned in various publications... I am confident that this is not the official plan of President Trump."

More details: The Ukrainian president explained that he already has a vision for a plan and specific issues were discussed with the US side even before Trump's inauguration.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukrainian and American teams would work together on any such plan.

"There cannot be a plan separate from anyone, even from the United States," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy suggested that while there may be widespread reports regarding a potential plan, much of this information may not align with reality.

Quote: "We will await our official negotiations and results."

Background:

On 5 February, Bloomberg sources reported that Trump's administration would unveil a long-anticipated "peace plan" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference next week.

However, on 6 February, it was revealed that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, would not present the plan during the Munich Security Conference scheduled for 14-16 February.

Recently, Kellogg stated that the US has a "solid and reliable plan" to end the war. He also indicated that the US expects Ukraine to hold elections, particularly if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

