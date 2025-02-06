All Sections
Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia says peace plan will not be presented at Munich conference

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 February 2025, 15:59
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will not present a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference on 14-16 February, as previously reported by the media.

Source: Keith Kellogg on the air of the Newsmax programme, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 5 February, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration would present a long-awaited plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference next week.

Bloomberg reports that the anticipated components of the "plan" are a potential war freeze, the unclear status of Russian-occupied territories and the provision of unspecified security guarantees to Ukraine.

However, on the programme on 6 February, Kellogg stated that Trump would present the plan to the US president, and he had not spoken to the journalists who had spread the information that Kellogg would do so.

Quote from Keith Kellogg: "I didn't talk that news at all. And you know that the person who is going to present the peace plan is the President of the United States, Donald Trump."

Details: Kellogg noted that the team will accompany Trump and assist him until he is able to present the plan, but he stressed that "it is not going to happen next week."

Quote from Keith Kellogg: "We're going to have great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment and bring back what we've found out to the President of the United States and then go from then."

Background:

  • Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference and meet "with America’s allies who are ready to work with us".
  • Trump's special envoy recently said that the US already has a "good, solid plan" to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Kellogg also said that the US wants Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, especially if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Trumpwar
