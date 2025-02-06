All Sections
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 February 2025, 20:16
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that Ukraine should be prepared to hold elections during wartime, asserting that the ability to do so is a "sign of a healthy democracy".

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that elections take place in "every democratic state," adding that the US has also held elections "in the middle of wars" (although not when US territory was under occupation).

More details: "I think right now they [Ukrainians – ed.] can't hold elections because it's in their constitution. They – the Ukrainians – can't have them until the cessation of hostilities."

The special envoy emphasised that holding elections does not imply that "Zelenskyy should leave" immediately.

"A sign of a healthy democracy is the willingness and the ability to have the elections even in a time of war," Kellogg noted.

Background:

  • Last week, Kellogg told Reuters that both presidential and parliamentary elections must take place in Ukraine, despite the country’s legislation prohibiting elections during martial law.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine could hold elections this year if combat operations end and strong security guarantees are established to prevent further Russian aggression.
  • Two former US officials confirmed to Reuters that the US raised the issue of elections in Ukraine with senior Ukrainian officials in both 2023 and 2024.

