Focus should be on Putin leaving Ukraine, not him participating in negotiations, says Polish foreign minister

Oleh PavliukThursday, 6 February 2025, 23:27
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Vladimir Putin's involvement in future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine is not the key factor.

Source: Sikorski during a meeting with journalists in Brussels on 6 February, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform news agency

Details: Sikorski was asked to comment on Putin's readiness for peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Quote: "I am not interested in him participating in negotiations – I want him to get out of Ukraine. He can do that in five minutes. If he does not, he will face an international tribunal. He has no business being on the territory of another UN member state." 

More details: Sikorski expressed concern over "the nature of the Russian regime and Putin's control over Russia".

Quote: "Under these conditions, Putin may prefer a bad war over a good peace because continuing the war makes him feel significant. This is the nature of all dictatorial regimes that start wars."

Background: 

  • Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, publicly acknowledged for the first time that the Kremlin had established contacts with the new administration of US President Donald Trump.
  • This came after Trump stated that the US is holding talks with both Russians and the Ukrainian leadership.
  • Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the Russian State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee, suggested that a meeting between Putin and Trump could take place in the near future.

