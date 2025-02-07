All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's special envoy Kellogg: pragmatic approach needed to settle war in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 7 February 2025, 10:23
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: pragmatic approach needed to settle war in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has said that the approach to ending the war should be pragmatic, which implies certain concessions from both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kellogg's interview with The New York Post

Details: Kellogg said that the war would not end without negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which would require both sides to make concessions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "And that’s where you have to find out, 'OK, where is this at? What’s acceptable?' Is it gonna be agreeable to everybody? No. Is it gonna be acceptable to everybody? No. But you try to run this balance."

Details: Kellogg noted that after meeting with Zelenskyy at Trump Tower in September, Trump said that a deal could be struck "that's good for both sides".

Quote: "You have to approach that in a very pragmatic way, you know? I go back to Teddy Roosevelt and the Treaty of Portsmouth [that ended the Russo-Japanese War in 1905.]

Advertisement:

The czar of Russia and the Japanese were ready to walk out the door [during negotiations] and Roosevelt basically got them together and said, ‘Both of you got to give a little. And what happens is you get Teddy Roosevelt the Nobel Peace Prize and the war stops. So I think when you look at that, and even more recent examples, that’s just the kind of the way it is."

Details: He also criticised the previous US administration for its policy on the Russo-Ukrainian war and said that Donald Trump would have a "holistic approach".

Earlier, Kellogg insisted that Ukraine should be ready to hold elections during the war, as it is "a sign of a healthy democracy".

Support UP or become our patron!

USAwarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
Last stop: the front line. How and why Russia brings migrants to the occupied territories of Ukraine
Trump ready to double sanctions against Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
Pope urges Ukrainian youth to forgive enemies for sake of peace
Ukrainians fear price hikes more than territorial occupation, survey shows
All News
USA
Trump ready to double sanctions against Russia, his special Ukraine envoy says
Ukraine's ambassador to US meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
Sign of healthy democracy is willingness to have elections even in time of war, says Trump's envoy
RECENT NEWS
12:21
Zelenskyy to attend Munich Security Conference to discuss ending the war
12:12
Ukraine plans to open all EU negotiating clusters in 2025: timetable revealed
11:42
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on housing in Myropillia, killing three people – photos
11:19
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
11:07
Bulgaria to receive €500m compensation for military aid to Ukraine
10:23
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: pragmatic approach needed to settle war in Ukraine
10:06
Transit of Russian oil through Ukraine dropped by 15% in 2024
09:55
Child killed by explosion of unidentified object in Kharkiv Oblast
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 112 drones: 81 downed, 31 disappear from radar
09:26
Ukrainian forces advance 5 km behind Russian defence lines in Kursk Oblast, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: