Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 February 2025, 19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
Screenshot from the Achilles Regiment video

Fighters of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment, together with guardsmen of the 1st Bureviy Presidential Operational Brigade and paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast on 7 February.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment

Details: The regiment reported that a Russian assault group moved towards the settlement of Lozova at around 6:00. A tank fitted with mine ploughs led the convoy, followed by lightly armoured vehicles carrying assault troops. UAVs of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles and struck the tank.

Background: 

  • On 3-4 January, UAV crews of the Achilles Regiment stopped 20 units of Russian armoured vehicles near the village of Zagryzove on the Kupiansk front.
  • On 29 January, Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko was expanded into the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment within Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

