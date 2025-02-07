All Sections
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 February 2025, 21:06
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that as part of a potential "deal" with Donald Trump's administration, the US and Ukraine could jointly develop mineral resources on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees from its allies as part of any war settlement and is open to making a "deal" with the US.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We need to stop Putin and protect what we have – a very rich Dnipro region, central Ukraine." 

Details: He emphasised that Kyiv is not proposing "giving away" its resources to the US but rather to establish a mutually beneficial partnership for joint development.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Russia has detailed knowledge of Ukraine’s critical resources due to Soviet-era geological surveys.

Currently, less than 20% of Ukraine’s mineral resources, including about half of its rare earth deposits, remain under Russian occupation.

Ukraine possesses the largest titanium reserves in Europe, essential for the aerospace and defence industries, as well as uranium, used in nuclear energy and weaponry.

Background:

  • On 3 February, Trump revealed his interest in striking an agreement with Ukraine to acquire rare earth metals and other resources in return for arms supplies.
  • Trump had not previously ruled out the possibility of purchasing US-made weapons for Ukraine with funds generated by frozen Russian assets.

