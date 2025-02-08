Man injured in Russian attack on Poltava dies in hospital, death toll rises to 15

After a week in a coma, Mykhailo Derevianov, who sustained a shrapnel wound to the head as a result of a Russian missile attack on 1 February, has died in a Poltava hospital.

Details: During a missile attack on a residential building in Poltava on 1 February, a shrapnel hit Mykhailo Derevianov in the head. The man was hospitalised the same day. He was in a coma in the intensive care unit for a week.

Derevianov was a football player. He played for Kraiany, a team from Sudiivka, and Druzhba, a team from Machukhiv. He was a multiple winner and prize-winner of various sports tournaments, a friend of the deceased, Andrii Honcharenko, wrote on his Facebook page. The man is survived by his wife and young son.

In total, 15 people were killed on 1 February as a result of the Russian missile attack on a residential building in the Brailky neighbourhood, 3 of them were children.

Background:

On Saturday, 1 February, the Russians struck the city of Poltava, hitting a residential building.

In the evening of 2 February, search and rescue operations were completed at the site of the destroyed five-storey building in Poltava: 14 people were reported dead, including three children.

