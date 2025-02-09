All Sections
Lithuania reports stable power system operation after disconnection from Russia and Belarus

Mariya YemetsSunday, 9 February 2025, 14:50
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid says that the Baltic states' power system is operating smoothly after being disconnected from Russia and Belarus.

Source: the company's representative Donatas Matelionis; Lithuanian news network LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Litgrid reported that the isolated operation of the system is going smoothly. During this period, the three Baltic countries receive electricity only from their own generation facilities.

Quote from Donatas Matelionis: "The system is stable, the test was successful. We can see that the work done and the projects implemented have yielded results, the systems are working as they should."

Details: The voltage test is still underway on Sunday, which involves artificially creating distortions to see how the automated control system will react to them. The test is being carried out in coordination with Latvia and Estonia.

The official added that "a synchronised connection is planned for 14:00 after the successful completion of testing."

Background:

  • Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.
  • On 8 February, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnected from the Russian energy system.
  • Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called it a "momentous day", while his predecessor in the post, now the top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, called it a "victory for freedom and European unity".
  • Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas expressed his belief that the disconnection of the three Baltic states from Russiaʼs energy system strengthens energy security and ensures stability.

