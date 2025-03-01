All Sections
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 07:30
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s administration may stop further indirect support for Ukraine, including other forms of military funding, intelligence sharing and military training.

Source: The New York Times with reference to a representative from the Trump administration

Quote from NYT: "The Biden administration saw the $67 billion in military assistance it provided to Kyiv as essential. Trump sees any further aid as leverage."

Details: Following a Friday, 28 February, dispute in the Oval Office, a representative from the US president’s administration stated that Trump may decide to stop even the indirect support for Ukraine, which includes other forms of military funding, intelligence sharing, training Ukrainian military personnel and pilots, as well as the placement of a centre for managing international assistance at a US military base in Germany.

The representative from Trump's administration stated on Friday that all US assistance to Ukraine – including the recent supplies of ammunition and equipment authorised and paid for during Biden's administration – could be cancelled soon.

NYT noted that, following the Kiel Institute’s data, European countries have allocated US$138 billion for Ukraine's military actions, compared to US$119 billion in military and humanitarian assistance from the US.

Previously: The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was considering suspending all current military assistance to Ukraine.

Background:  

  • US President Donald Trump, following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 28 February, said that he had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance over the Russo-Ukrainian war during their meeting in the White House on Friday, which was broadcast live.

