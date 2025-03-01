All Sections
WP: Trump administration may suspend all current military aid to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 00:26
WP: Trump administration may suspend all current military aid to Ukraine
Zelenskyy, Trump and JD Vance at a meeting on 28 February. Screenshot: live broadcast

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering suspending all current military aid to Ukraine.

Source: The Washington Post with reference to a top official from the Trump administration

Details: The Washington Post noted that the suspension of all current military aid to Ukraine could come in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks in the Oval Office on Friday, 28 February, and his inflexibility in the peace process.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the decision, if made, would affect billions of dollars worth of radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles awaiting shipment to Ukraine through the presidential drawdown authority.

Quote from The Washington Post: "The consideration of withholding arms for Ukraine as it fends off a full-scale invasion from Russia underscores the dramatic plunge in relations between the erstwhile allies after the contentious Oval Office exchange between Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance."

Details: The official dismissed the idea that Trump and Vance's confrontation with Zelenskyy was deliberate and noted that efforts had been made to create a more positive tone in the meeting's planning, as indicated by Trump's dismissal of accusations that Zelenskyy was a "dictator".

Background

  • Trump, following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 28 February, said that he had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".
  • Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance over the Russo-Ukrainian war during their meeting in the White House on Friday, which was broadcast live.
  • Prior to that, Trump also said at a meeting with President Zelenskyy that he was in favour of both Ukraine and Russia.
  • At the meeting, Zelenskyy showed Trump photos of Ukrainian POWs that were held in Russian captivity. 

