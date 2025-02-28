All Sections
Polish PM expresses support for Ukraine after White House dispute

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 21:02
Polish PM expresses support for Ukraine after White House dispute
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has expressed his support for Ukraine following the argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "Dear Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."

Background: 

  • During a press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
  • Trump stated during the meeting with Zelenskyy that he is "for both Ukraine and Russia".
  • The presidents did not sign the minerals agreement. Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule

PolandUSAZelenskyy
