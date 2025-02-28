Polish PM expresses support for Ukraine after White House dispute
Friday, 28 February 2025, 21:02
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has expressed his support for Ukraine following the argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Source: Tusk on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Dear Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."
Background:
- During a press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.
- Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
- Trump stated during the meeting with Zelenskyy that he is "for both Ukraine and Russia".
- The presidents did not sign the minerals agreement. Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.
