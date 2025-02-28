Macron on White House dispute: "We must respect those who are fighting"

French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the argument that broke out between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Details: "We must respect those who are fighting," Macron said briefly during a visit to Portugal.

He added that it must not be forgotten that there is "an aggressor and a victim".

