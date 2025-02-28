Macron on White House dispute: "We must respect those who are fighting"
Friday, 28 February 2025, 21:24
French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the argument that broke out between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.
Source: Le Figaro, as reported by European Pravda
Details: "We must respect those who are fighting," Macron said briefly during a visit to Portugal.
Advertisement:
He added that it must not be forgotten that there is "an aggressor and a victim".
Background:
- During a press meeting, Zelenskyy had an argument with Trump and Vance.
- Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.
- The presidents did not sign the minerals agreement.
- Trump stated during the meeting with Zelenskyy that he is "for both Ukraine and Russia".
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy after the argument.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!