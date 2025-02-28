All Sections
Macron on White House dispute: "We must respect those who are fighting"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 21:24
Macron on White House dispute: We must respect those who are fighting
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the argument that broke out between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Source: Le Figaro, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We must respect those who are fighting," Macron said briefly during a visit to Portugal. 

He added that it must not be forgotten that there is "an aggressor and a victim".

Background: 

