Spanish PM expresses support for Ukraine amid White House dispute

Yurii Panchenko, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 21:41
Spanish PM expresses support for Ukraine amid White House dispute
Pedro Sánchez. Photo: Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has expressed his support for Ukraine in the wake of the argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Source: Sánchez on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sánchez shared his reaction on social media, writing: "Ukraine, Spain stands with you" in Spanish, English and Ukrainian.

Background: 

