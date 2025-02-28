Spanish PM expresses support for Ukraine amid White House dispute

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has expressed his support for Ukraine in the wake of the argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Source: Sánchez on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sánchez shared his reaction on social media, writing: "Ukraine, Spain stands with you" in Spanish, English and Ukrainian.

Advertisement:

Background:

During a press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and Vance.

Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.

Trump stated during the meeting with Zelenskyy that he is "for both Ukraine and Russia".

A number of world leaders have already announced their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!