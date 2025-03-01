All Sections
Co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany party: US and Russia should reach agreement without Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 1 March 2025, 10:18
Tino Chrupalla. Photo: Chrupalla on Twitter (X)

Tino Chrupalla, one of the leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, has said that peace in Ukraine should be achieved even without the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Tino Chrupalla on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Chrupalla was commenting on Donald Trump's statement after his meeting with the president of Ukraine at the White House that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not ready for peace.

Quote from Chrupalla: "President Trump is cancelling talks with President Zelenskyy because he is not ready for peace. Peace must still be achieved, even without the beggarly President Zelenskyy. This is not a matter of minerals but of common sense. Since the EU and Germany cannot act as mediators, the US and Russia must come to an agreement."

Background: 

  • There was a wave of gloating in Russia over the failure of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks at the White House.
  • Members of the US Democratic Party defended Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance publicly scolded the Ukrainian leader at a meeting in the Oval Office.

GermanyRusso-Ukrainian warUSA
