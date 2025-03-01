Tino Chrupalla, one of the leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, has said that peace in Ukraine should be achieved even without the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Tino Chrupalla on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Chrupalla was commenting on Donald Trump's statement after his meeting with the president of Ukraine at the White House that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not ready for peace.

Quote from Chrupalla: "President Trump is cancelling talks with President Zelenskyy because he is not ready for peace. Peace must still be achieved, even without the beggarly President Zelenskyy. This is not a matter of minerals but of common sense. Since the EU and Germany cannot act as mediators, the US and Russia must come to an agreement."

Background:

There was a wave of gloating in Russia over the failure of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks at the White House.

Members of the US Democratic Party defended Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance publicly scolded the Ukrainian leader at a meeting in the Oval Office.

