Let's hope Zelenskyy has a Plan B: Ukraine's fifth president comments on events in US

Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity party, has stated that he will not criticise President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the incident in Washington but urged him to "bring American partners back to the negotiating table" with Europe's help.

Source: Poroshenko on Facebook

Quote: "Half the country stayed awake after yesterday's video from Washington. We were rooting for Ukraine. Now, the pressing question is: what happens next?

Advertisement:

Some expected me to criticise Zelenskyy, but I won’t. This is not what the country needs right now."

Details: Poroshenko, standing next to Ukrainian defenders deployed in the country's south, laid out his view of the situation and the actions that need to be taken.

"The relationship between Ukraine and the United States extends beyond Zelenskyy and Trump. It is a bond between two great nations that understand democracy and freedom are not merely words for either Ukraine or the US. We cannot afford to foster anti-American sentiment," he said.

He suggested focusing on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which could be left without American-supplied weapons "due to certain actions".

"And this is in no way a criticism of President Zelenskyy because the only thing Ukraine needs now is unity," he added.

Poroshenko claimed that "for some reason, the military and the frontline developments are disappearing from the information space", which should not be happening.

Quote: "We sincerely hope that President Zelenskyy has a Plan B. We believe that the meetings in London and Brussels will yield several important messages:

European unity. We hope Europe will provide us with weapons and financing and increase investment in the defence industry. [We also hope that Europe] will help us bring our American partners back to the negotiating table. We need to restore bipartisan support from the US and strengthen parliamentary diplomacy. We cannot afford to weaken our resolve.

Unity within the country: unity in parliament and the restructuring of the government into a government of national unity.

The third point we need to hear is when and how the war will end. Security guarantees should not be used as a cover.

We shall preserve the state. We shall prevent capitulation. The Armed Forces should be the guarantor of Ukraine's security. Period!"

Background:

Zelenskyy left the White House early on Friday after a spat with Donald Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance.

The minerals deal between the US and Ukraine collapsed.

Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Zelenskyy noted that the quarrel in the White House was not good for either side, but explained why he had actively engaged in the altercation.

Media reports indicate that the Trump administration is considering suspending all current military aid to Ukraine in response to President Zelenskyy's remarks in the Oval Office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!