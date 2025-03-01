Macron reiterates that it is Putin, not Zelenskyy, who "plays World War III"

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Donald Trump's words that Ukraine is "gambling with the Third World War", noting that such accusations would be appropriate for the Kremlin leader.

Source: Macron in an interview with the Portuguese TV channel RTP.

Details: Macron responded to the US President's statements during a public spat with Ukraine's president in the Oval Office, but did not mention Trump.

"There is an important element that should not be overlooked. Vladimir Putin is 'playing World War III'. He launched the war of aggression three years ago," the French president stated.

"He was responsible for bringing 10,000 North Korean soldiers to European soil. He was the one who went to ask for Iranian drones in exchange for assisting them with their nuclear programme to wage war in Europe," Macron asserted.

He added to this list Russia's increasingly deep cooperation with China, from whom Russia obtains many dual-use items, as well as Moscow's occasional nuclear rhetoric.

"So if there is a person who is playing World War III, this person should not be found in Kyiv, but rather in Moscow," he stated.

Background: During a row between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on 28 February, the US president accused Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III.

