Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs, injuring 2 people

Russian aircraft struck the village of Blakytne in the Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs on the night of 9-10 March. Two men have been injured and residential buildings damaged in the attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the Russian attack had caused significant destruction. The blast wave and debris damaged two residential buildings. Two local residents were injured.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy struck the village of Blakytne with guided bombs at night. The blast wave and debris partially destroyed two houses. A 65-year-old and a 67-year-old man were injured."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!