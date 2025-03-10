Soldiers from the 144th Centre of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have cleared Russian troops from an industrial building and captured nine Russian soldiers on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The report revealed that for several days, drone operators offered the Russian troops a chance to save their lives. Through a loudspeaker mounted on a UAV, SOF fighters urged the Russians to surrender.

After they refused, a group from the 144th Centre infiltrated behind Russian lines, rigged the industrial building with explosives and detonated it.

Quote: "A powerful explosion convinced the enemy that they should have accepted the offer from the special forces right away. Russian troops began waving a white cloth from the window of the damaged building, signalling their intention to surrender.

Shortly afterwards, two groups of four and five enemy soldiers moved towards Ukrainian positions. Some of them were wounded.

Ukrainian special forces provided first aid to the Russian troops and began evacuating them."

