Large area of farmland cleared of mines in Kharkiv Oblast

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 10 March 2025, 12:21
Mine danger sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

In February 2025, a 28.5-hectare plot of land in Kharkiv Oblast was cleared of mines under an agreement as part of the state programme to compensate for the demining of agricultural land.

Source: Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Bezkaravainyi

Quote: "In February, the demining of agricultural land under the agreements concluded last year continued. At one of the sites in Kharkiv Oblast, the work has been fully completed: the farming enterprise GRAIS received 28.5 hectares of land cleared by the Humanitarian Security operator."

Details: Bezkaravainyi said that the Centre for Humanitarian Demining has already announced the first auctions this year for the purchase of humanitarian demining services for agricultural land in Prozorro, a transparent state-run online system for tenders and procurement.

He also said that in February, a new tool appeared on the humanitarian demining market: manufacturers of demining machines offer them to operators via renting or leasing.

The first lease agreement was signed by GCS Ukraine, representing the Swiss-German equipment manufacturer GCS and the international operator Danish Church Aid.

"An important benchmark for us is the updated figure for demining needs contained in the Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment (RDNA4) published in February. Compared to the previous estimate, the needs have decreased by almost US$5 billion," said Bezkaravainyi.

Background: As of the end of February, Ukraine's needs for clearing the war-affected areas of mines amounted to US$29.8 billion.

