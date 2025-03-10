UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's defence forces have conducted a series of counteroffensive actions near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian forces are putting pressure on Ukrainian units.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 10 March on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update indicates that Russian troops are increasing pressure on Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast from the west, north and east.

Ukrainian forces are likely maintaining control over an area of approximately 300 sq km.

At the same time, the report notes that Russian forces are conducting fewer offensive operations on other front lines compared to late 2024 and early 2025.

Near Pokrovsk, where key Russian units are concentrated, Ukrainian forces have launched several counterattacks around the settlements of Pishchane, Udachne and Shevchenko, as well as near the T-05-06 logistical route.

Quote: "Opportunities for Ukrainian counteroffensives have been improved by the reduced number of ground offensives being carried out by Russia."

More details: Additionally, the intelligence agency notes that Russian supply lines towards Pokrovsk have been weakened by Ukrainian FPV drone strikes.

Last week, Estonian intelligence also reported successful Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk.

Background: Earlier, UK intelligence reported that since the beginning of 2025, Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered 90,000 casualties, including killed and wounded soldiers.

