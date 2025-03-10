All Sections
Denmark expresses readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 March 2025, 17:38
Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Troels Lund Poulsen in April 2024. Photo: Denmark’s Ministry of Defence

The Danish government and parliament have reached a consensus on the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine to support a future peace settlement.

Source: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in comments to journalists, cited by Danish public broadcaster DR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rasmussen and Poulsen met with members of the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee on 10 March to clarify the government’s position on deploying troops to Ukraine and secured broad support from parliamentary parties.

Quote from Rasmussen: "It is important that we in Europe send the right signals to both Putin and Washington. This is what we are doing today by saying: 'If it comes to a ceasefire or a peace agreement requiring a European presence, Denmark is, in principle, ready to take part'."  

Details: Poulsen says there are currently no concrete plans for troop deployment.

Quote from Poulsen: "We have not made a decision to take on specific commitments. This will depend on how events unfold. This is therefore an expression of due caution." 

Background:

  • The Telegraph reported that the United Kingdom and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine to guarantee a potential peace.
  • Paris previously emphasised that the conditions for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war cannot amount to Ukraine’s de facto surrender, as a lasting peace is essential for the security of the entire European continent.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

peace keepersaid for UkraineDenmarkwar
