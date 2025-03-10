All Sections
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House

Oleh PavliukMonday, 10 March 2025, 20:37
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he was "shocked" by the spat between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 28 February.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Rubio told journalists on his way to Saudi Arabia on 10 March that the meeting in the Oval Office had not gone "the way it was supposed to go".

Quote from Rubio: "We explained to them [the Ukrainians – ed.] our position. We really wanted to get negotiations.… I was actually shocked as it was happening, because it went the total opposite of everything we had talked about ahead of time." 

Details: Rubio said he "could not believe what he was seeing" during the Oval Office meeting.

"I was like – this can't be real, but it was. But we have to move on," Rubio said.

Background:

  • Following the spat between Trump, Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance, Washington decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine and restricted intelligence sharing.
  • The United Kingdom is reported to have provided Ukraine with advice on negotiating with the United States ahead of this week's meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

