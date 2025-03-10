All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Over 30 nations will take part in talks about "security force" for Ukraine – AP

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 March 2025, 22:09
Over 30 nations will take part in talks about security force for Ukraine – AP
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Getty Images

Chiefs of staff from over 30 nations will take part in negotiations that France has convened for 11 March to create an international "security force" for Ukraine. 

Source: a French official, speaking to the news agency AP on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda  

Details: Chiefs of staff from nearly all NATO nations will participate in the meeting, except the US, plus neutral Ireland, Cyprus and Austria. In addition, the countries of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea will join remotely.    

Advertisement:

The AP article states that a military official who is also a Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council member will represent Ukraine at the meeting. 

During the first part of the negotiations on Tuesday, military officials will be presented with a plan by France and the United Kingdom to create "a coalition of nations 'able and willing'" to protect Ukraine in the event of a possible ceasefire. 

The force France and the United Kingdom envision would aim to reassure Ukraine and prevent a new large-scale Russian offensive after any ceasefire, said the official while talking to AP. 

The official noted that the second part of the talks is expected to include "more precise and concrete" discussions, where the participants will have the chance to say whether their armed forces will be able to contribute and how. 

"It’s not, 'This is what we need. It’s more, 'What are you bringing to the pot?'" the French official explained. 

Simultaneously, the source emphasised that the final decision on whether countries take part in the force would be made on a political level by nations’ leaders and their governments.  

Background: In his address last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the chiefs of staff from the nations of the "coalition of the willing" regarding Ukraine. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

media
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
media
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was tortured in Russian captivity – investigation by Slidstvo.info
ISW: Kremlin fears Russians will see Trump as strong leader
ECHR rules in Favour of Novaya Gazeta against Russia over war coverage ban
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: