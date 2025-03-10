Over 30 nations will take part in talks about "security force" for Ukraine – AP

Chiefs of staff from over 30 nations will take part in negotiations that France has convened for 11 March to create an international "security force" for Ukraine.

Source: a French official, speaking to the news agency AP on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Chiefs of staff from nearly all NATO nations will participate in the meeting, except the US, plus neutral Ireland, Cyprus and Austria. In addition, the countries of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea will join remotely.

Advertisement:

The AP article states that a military official who is also a Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council member will represent Ukraine at the meeting.

During the first part of the negotiations on Tuesday, military officials will be presented with a plan by France and the United Kingdom to create "a coalition of nations 'able and willing'" to protect Ukraine in the event of a possible ceasefire.

The force France and the United Kingdom envision would aim to reassure Ukraine and prevent a new large-scale Russian offensive after any ceasefire, said the official while talking to AP.

The official noted that the second part of the talks is expected to include "more precise and concrete" discussions, where the participants will have the chance to say whether their armed forces will be able to contribute and how.

"It’s not, 'This is what we need. It’s more, 'What are you bringing to the pot?'" the French official explained.

Simultaneously, the source emphasised that the final decision on whether countries take part in the force would be made on a political level by nations’ leaders and their governments.

Background: In his address last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the chiefs of staff from the nations of the "coalition of the willing" regarding Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!