All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 01:50
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Anatolii Shkinov, 108th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces

Russian forces launched attack UAVs at Ukrainian territory on the evening of 10 March. Ukrainian air defence forces had been reported to be operating in the capital and multiple other regions. 

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating on the capital’s left bank and its Holosiivskyi district. 

Advertisement:

Stay in shelters!" 

Updated: The all-clear was given at 01:49.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceShahed dronedrones
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
air defence
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: