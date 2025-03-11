Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

Russian forces launched attack UAVs at Ukrainian territory on the evening of 10 March. Ukrainian air defence forces had been reported to be operating in the capital and multiple other regions.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating on the capital’s left bank and its Holosiivskyi district.

Stay in shelters!"

Updated: The all-clear was given at 01:49.

