Russians prepare for offensive on Sudzha in Kursk Oblast in coming days – ISW

Russian forces have been consolidating their positions in Kursk Oblast and preparing for an offensive on the town of Sudzha in the coming days.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: In its assessment, analysts from ISW stated that, according to geolocation footage from 10 March, Russian units had advanced into the central part of the village of Martynovka, northeast of Sudzha, and are likely preparing for an offensive.

Units from the 44th Army Corps and the 1434th Akhmat-Chechnya Regiment are actively participating in the offensive on Sudzha.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces had captured several settlements to the east and north of Sudzha, including Agronom, Kolmakov, Mikhaylovka, Bogdanovka, Mirnyi and Kazachya Loknya, although ISW has found no confirmation of these claims.

The military bloggers also reported that the Russian army is attacking the outskirts of Sudzha, including Ivashkovskiy, Dmitryukov, Melovoi and Guyevo, with support from marine infantry units and up to two battalions of North Korean forces.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukraine is actively strengthening its positions in Kursk and Sumy oblasts by deploying additional drone system units and electronic warfare equipment.

Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said Ukrainian forces are engaged in repelling Russian attacks near Novenke and Zhuravka, both located northeast of Sumy. He highlighted that Russian troops are trying to sever Ukraine’s key ground line of communication along the Sumy–Sudzha H-07 road.

Demchenko also noted that, at present, Russian forces lack the capability to launch a large-scale cross-border offensive into other parts of Ukraine's north.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 10 March:

Russia continues to publicly claim that it wants peace while offering no concessions of its own in sharp contrast with the concessions Ukraine has already offered.

Russian officials continue to capitalise on the Trump administration's statements and actions in an attempt to divide the United States and Europe.

Russian forces are consolidating their gains in Kursk Oblast and likely preparing to attack Sudzha in the coming days.

Ukraine continues to expand its domestic production of drones and air defence systems to support its war effort.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin approved a list on 10 March of instructions for the Russian government and the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation aimed at increasing social benefits to Russian veterans, which will likely put further strain on the Russian budget and economy.

