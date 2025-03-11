All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians prepare for offensive on Sudzha in Kursk Oblast in coming days – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 05:33
Russians prepare for offensive on Sudzha in Kursk Oblast in coming days – ISW
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have been consolidating their positions in Kursk Oblast and preparing for an offensive on the town of Sudzha in the coming days.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: In its assessment, analysts from ISW stated that, according to geolocation footage from 10 March, Russian units had advanced into the central part of the village of Martynovka, northeast of Sudzha, and are likely preparing for an offensive.

Advertisement:

Units from the 44th Army Corps and the 1434th Akhmat-Chechnya Regiment are actively participating in the offensive on Sudzha.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces had captured several settlements to the east and north of Sudzha, including Agronom, Kolmakov, Mikhaylovka, Bogdanovka, Mirnyi and Kazachya Loknya, although ISW has found no confirmation of these claims.

The military bloggers also reported that the Russian army is attacking the outskirts of Sudzha, including Ivashkovskiy, Dmitryukov, Melovoi and Guyevo, with support from marine infantry units and up to two battalions of North Korean forces.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukraine is actively strengthening its positions in Kursk and Sumy oblasts by deploying additional drone system units and electronic warfare equipment.

Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said Ukrainian forces are engaged in repelling Russian attacks near Novenke and Zhuravka, both located northeast of Sumy. He highlighted that Russian troops are trying to sever Ukraine’s key ground line of communication along the Sumy–Sudzha H-07 road.

Demchenko also noted that, at present, Russian forces lack the capability to launch a large-scale cross-border offensive into other parts of Ukraine's north.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 10 March:

  • Russia continues to publicly claim that it wants peace while offering no concessions of its own in sharp contrast with the concessions Ukraine has already offered.
  • Russian officials continue to capitalise on the Trump administration's statements and actions in an attempt to divide the United States and Europe.
  • Russian forces are consolidating their gains in Kursk Oblast and likely preparing to attack Sudzha in the coming days.
  • Ukraine continues to expand its domestic production of drones and air defence systems to support its war effort.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin approved a list on 10 March of instructions for the Russian government and the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation aimed at increasing social benefits to Russian veterans, which will likely put further strain on the Russian budget and economy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ISWKursk OblastSumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
ISW
US intelligence-sharing ban will harm Ukraine's battlefield efforts and home front defence, ISW reports
Russian forces intensify offensives and strike tactics amid suspension of US military aid to Ukraine – ISW
Kremlin rejects possibility of compromise and refuses to discuss ceasefire – ISW
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: