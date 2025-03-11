Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone

The Russians have attacked a civilian cyclist with a drone in the city of Kherson. The man has sustained critical injuries and is in hospital.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko said the incident had occurred in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Quote: "A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with concussion, blast and closed head injuries as well as shrapnel wounds."

