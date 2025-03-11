Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 07:28
The Russians have attacked a civilian cyclist with a drone in the city of Kherson. The man has sustained critical injuries and is in hospital.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Mrochko said the incident had occurred in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
Quote: "A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with concussion, blast and closed head injuries as well as shrapnel wounds."
