Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 07:28
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have attacked a civilian cyclist with a drone in the city of Kherson. The man has sustained critical injuries and is in hospital.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko said the incident had occurred in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Quote: "A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with concussion, blast and closed head injuries as well as shrapnel wounds."

Khersondronescasualties
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
