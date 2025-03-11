Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The battles have been the fiercest on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, information as of 08:00 on 11 March

Quote: "Yesterday [10 March – ed.], the enemy launched two missile strikes and 113 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, dropping 168 guided bombs. In addition, it conducted about 6,000 attacks, 186 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,930 kamikaze drones to attack."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attempted to attack nine times over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces stopped the Russians near Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 22 attacks. They tried to advance near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, Yampolivka, Novoliubivka and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks over the past day. The Russians tried to break through in the vicinities of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked 19 times near Dachne, Kurdiumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 21 Russian attacks near Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Skudne, Burlatske and towards Vesele.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked seven times in the vicinities of Novosilka and Pryvilne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled six Russian assaults near Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled 11 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. In addition, the Russians conducted 41 airstrikes, using 61 guided bombs, and fired using artillery 272 times, including 19 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any Russian offensive groups being formed in the area.

