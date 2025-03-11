All Sections
Kremlin hints there is no reason to put on "rose-tinted glasses" regarding US support for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 11 March 2025, 11:23
Kremlin hints there is no reason to put on rose-tinted glasses regarding US support for Ukraine
Peskov. Photo: Tass

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that there should be no illusions about the cessation of US military support for Ukraine, adding that even without it, Russia is capable of achieving its objectives.

Source: Russian media outlet Kommersant, citing Peskov’s statement at a conference at the Higher School of Economics, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Many are now rushing to put on rose-tinted glasses, saying that the Americans will stop supplying weapons or that they have already stopped, or that Musk will turn off his communication systems, and everything will work out for us. Everything is already working out for us."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov added that even if Western supplies were halted, Ukraine would still have plenty of weapons at its disposal.

Background: 

  • The day before, Peskov stated that Russia’s leadership and the new US administration were only beginning to restore bilateral relations.
  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, was planning to visit Moscow for a second time to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova neither confirmed nor denied media reports about Witkoff’s planned visit.

Russo-Ukrainian warUSARussia
