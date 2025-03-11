All Sections
US secretary of state hasn't ruled out possibility of informal chat with Zelenskyy

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 11 March 2025, 12:32
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not ruled out the possibility of informal communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia.

Source: press service for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the possibility of a meeting with Zelenskyy in Jeddah, Rubio said that the Ukrainian president is not part of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations.

When asked if informal communication with Zelenskyy was possible, Rubio replied: "Potentially.  As I said, his engagements will probably be with the President [Trump] directly, but it’s possible."

Background:

  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry previously noted that the talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.
  • On Monday 10 March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine would have to make concessions on the territories seized by Russia since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.
  • The Financial Times reported that Ukraine would propose a plan to the US for a temporary ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

USAZelenskyy
