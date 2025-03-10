Ukraine to propose partial ceasefire at meeting with US in Saudi Arabia – FT

Ukraine will try to convince the US to resume intelligence and military support and will also seek to prove that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is committed to a swift end to the war with Russia at the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Financial Times

Details: FT sources, speaking about the preparations for the talks in Saudi Arabia, said that Kyiv wants to propose a partial ceasefire, including long-range strikes on Russia and military operations in the Black Sea.

In this way, Ukraine hopes that progress in the talks will prompt Washington to reverse the decision to pause intelligence sharing and weapons supplies.

A Ukrainian official said that Kyiv will prioritise building ties with the US in the short term.

Meanwhile, two European officials stated that Ukraine views progress in ceasefire talks as a "quid pro quo" for the resuming of military and intelligence assistance.

A US Department of State spokesperson stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be in the Saudi city of Jeddah from Monday to Wednesday for talks to "advance the president's goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war".

Background:

On 6 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders in Brussels that he wanted to conclude an overarching framework agreement with the US that would pave the way for further, more detailed agreements on mineral resources and security guarantees.

The broader agreement would begin with a cessation of airstrikes, naval operations and attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure. It would also include the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian authorities.

On 9 March, NBC News reported that, according to US officials, the minerals agreement would not be enough for Trump to resume aid and intelligence sharing.

NBC News noted that Trump specifically wants Zelenskyy to make concessions, such as giving up territories to Russia, and move towards holding elections in Ukraine or even resigning.

Reuters reported that US officials plan to use the meeting scheduled for 11 March with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia to assess Kyiv’s readiness to make material concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

