White House counts US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia among Trump's 50 "wins" in 50 days

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 13:16
White House counts US-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia among Trump's 50 wins in 50 days
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has published a list of 50 "wins" by US President Donald Trump's 50th day in office. These include negotiations in Saudi Arabia to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war. 

Source: European Pravda with the reference to the White House website

Quote: "The winning never stops — and President Trump is just getting started. Here are 50 wins for the American people in President Trump’s first 50 days."

Details: The 16th item on the list of "wins" is about Trump's efforts for world peace. "President Trump has brought Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table through historic peace talks in Saudi Arabia in pursuit of peace," the statement said.

Background:

  • Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States on the settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war began in Jeddah on 11 March. They followed up on the talks between the US and the Russians held on 18 February in Riyadh.
  • The Kremlin said that the US would "somehow" inform Russia about the outcome of the US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia.
  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, plans to visit Moscow for a second time to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

USARusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
