Ukraine-US talks begin in Saudi Arabia – video

Talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations on resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war have begun in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: A video posted on the ministry's Telegram channel shows the Ukrainian delegation, including Andrii Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office, his deputy Pavlo Palisa, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov entering the negotiation hall.

"The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations is starting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," the ministry stated.

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the discussions between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 10 March that Ukraine would have to make concessions regarding the territories Russia has occupied since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

