All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Nearly a quarter of Ukraine remains potentially mined, says Ukraine's PM

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:19
Nearly a quarter of Ukraine remains potentially mined, says Ukraine's PM
Mines warning sign on Ukrainian soil. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 139,000 square kilometres, or 23% of Ukraine’s territory, remains potentially mined.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting

Details: The prime minister stated that 84 certified operators are currently engaged in mine clearance efforts, utilising 225 demining machines, some of which are domestically produced.

Advertisement:

The state has already compensated more than UAH 529 million (around US$ 12.8 million) to farmers who used the services of private operators for the mine clearance process.

"Work on this programme is continuing, and we have received almost 360 applications from farmers. The state budget for the current year has allocated UAH 3 billion (around US$73 million) for this purpose," Shmyhal noted.

Approximately 50 countries are involved in Ukraine’s demining efforts, including the US, Switzerland, the EU, Japan, Norway, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Background: The Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4) reported that Ukraine’s demining needs in areas affected by the war amounted to US$29.8 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

deminingShmyhal
Advertisement:
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Kursk operation has achieved its objective
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
All News
demining
Large area of farmland cleared of mines in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine needs almost US$30 billion for mine clearance
Ukraine to create testing range for AI demining technology
RECENT NEWS
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
20:56
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal
20:26
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
20:16
Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US
20:08
Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal
19:55
Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership
19:52
Security advisers from UK, Germany and France heading to US, Welt says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: