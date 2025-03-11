Nearly a quarter of Ukraine remains potentially mined, says Ukraine's PM

A total of 139,000 square kilometres, or 23% of Ukraine’s territory, remains potentially mined.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting

Details: The prime minister stated that 84 certified operators are currently engaged in mine clearance efforts, utilising 225 demining machines, some of which are domestically produced.

The state has already compensated more than UAH 529 million (around US$ 12.8 million) to farmers who used the services of private operators for the mine clearance process.

"Work on this programme is continuing, and we have received almost 360 applications from farmers. The state budget for the current year has allocated UAH 3 billion (around US$73 million) for this purpose," Shmyhal noted.

Approximately 50 countries are involved in Ukraine’s demining efforts, including the US, Switzerland, the EU, Japan, Norway, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Background: The Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4) reported that Ukraine’s demining needs in areas affected by the war amounted to US$29.8 billion.

