All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Explosions occur near Ivano-Frankivsk railway station: fatalities reported

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 11 March 2025, 19:03
Explosions occur near Ivano-Frankivsk railway station: fatalities reported
The fire at the apartment block in Ivano-Frankivsk. Photo: local Telegram channels

People are reported to have been injured and killed following explosions near a railway station in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine’s west on the evening of 11 March.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia); Halka, an Ivano-Frankivsk local news outlet; Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There has been an explosion near a railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk. Police and emergency workers are at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia said the explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk had happened outside the railway station. The explosion could be heard at the station, but no passengers or staff were injured. Trains are running on schedule.

Local media outlet Halka reports that the explosions are believed to have occurred under and inside an apartment block. A man in the street was killed. Another man has lost both legs and doctors are battling to save his life.

Update: Onyshchuk said there were several explosions. Casualties have been reported. One of the explosions caused a fire to break out on the roof of an apartment block which is being extinguished by firefighters.

Suspilne later reported, citing the police, that three people had been injured in two explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The city's mayor has confirmed that there were fatalities near the railway station as a result of the explosions, with explosives presumed to have been involved. Another explosion occurred in a nearby apartment, causing a fire to break out.

Later, emergency workers provided further details, saying that an unidentified object had exploded near a residential building on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk on the evening of 11 March. One person has reportedly been killed and three others injured.

Emergency workers took those injured in the incident to ambulances.

Shortly afterwards, a fire covering an area of 400 sq m broke out on the roof of a nine-storey apartment block on Zaliznychna Street. Early reports suggest the fire was caused by an explosion on the attic floor. Emergency workers evacuated 15 residents from this section of the building and four people were rescued. The fire has since been extinguished.

 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

explosionIvano-Frankivsk
Advertisement:
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
All News
explosion
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 230 explosions in 24 hours, one person injured
Almost 140 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast over past day, damage reported
Explosions occur near Cherkasy, air defence responds
RECENT NEWS
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
20:56
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal
20:26
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
20:16
Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US
20:08
Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal
19:55
Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership
19:52
Security advisers from UK, Germany and France heading to US, Welt says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: