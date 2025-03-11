All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Four people, including two children, killed in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 11 March 2025, 19:07
Four people, including two children, killed in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Four people, including two children, have been killed and five injured as Russian forces launched a series of attacks on civilian targets in Donetsk Oblast on 11 March using First-Person View drones, artillery and bombs.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone is reported to have hit a civilian car in the city of Pokrovsk around 14:00, killing a 57-year-old man. A 45-year-old passenger sustained a blast injury and neck and leg injuries.

Advertisement:

Forty-five minutes later, the Russians attacked another car in the Pokrovsk district, killing a 51-year-old woman and leaving a 36-year-old man with a serious head injury. About an hour later, a drone struck a car on the road to Rodynske, injuring the 49-year-old driver.

Artillery shelling claimed the lives of two brothers, aged 11 and 13, in the village of Rivne in the Myrnohrad hromada at 16:18. A 14-year-old boy was also severely wounded, with doctors currently assessing his condition as serious. The children were in the street at the time of the Russian attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Filashkin noted that all three boys had been evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in August or September of the previous year, but the family decided to return home.

In addition, Russian forces targeted the village of Molocharka, dropping what was likely an FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit. A 35-year-old man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his arm, and residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Filashkin urged residents once again to evacuate the area in light of the Russians’ latest war crimes.

Quote from Filashkin: "I say this every day: evacuate! And every day I am forced to write tragic reports about more deaths. Parents, even if you don’t care about yourselves, at least save your children! Their lives are your responsibility!"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Trump shares details of "productive discussions" with Putin
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
Russians launch three strikes on Kharkiv
Trump administration does not extend sanctions loophole for Russian energy payments
Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop aerial bomb on city in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring four
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another
RECENT NEWS
16:51
Spain and Ukraine sign military training agreement
15:57
A peace heroes of Ukraine deserve: UK will help Ukraine achieve it – PM Keir Starmer's column
15:56
Trump shares details of "productive discussions" with Putin
15:55
Russian airlines lost 58 aircraft in one year due to sanctions and accidents
15:55
G7 threatens Russia with sanctions if it refuses ceasefire
15:43
NATO secretary general says it would be "normal" to restore relations with Russia after war
15:19
Man injured in Russian bombardment of Kherson city centre
15:03
"We're tired of beating you Ukes": Azov fighter Yuzhnyi on his two years of torture in Taganrog, prison humour, and his own system of survival
15:03
Ukraine's foreign minister: Ukraine is already forming team to monitor potential ceasefire with Russia
14:09
FT: EU is losing patience with Hungary and wants to deprive it of its voting rights
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: