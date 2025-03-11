Four people, including two children, killed in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast

Four people, including two children, have been killed and five injured as Russian forces launched a series of attacks on civilian targets in Donetsk Oblast on 11 March using First-Person View drones, artillery and bombs.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone is reported to have hit a civilian car in the city of Pokrovsk around 14:00, killing a 57-year-old man. A 45-year-old passenger sustained a blast injury and neck and leg injuries.

Forty-five minutes later, the Russians attacked another car in the Pokrovsk district, killing a 51-year-old woman and leaving a 36-year-old man with a serious head injury. About an hour later, a drone struck a car on the road to Rodynske, injuring the 49-year-old driver.

Artillery shelling claimed the lives of two brothers, aged 11 and 13, in the village of Rivne in the Myrnohrad hromada at 16:18. A 14-year-old boy was also severely wounded, with doctors currently assessing his condition as serious. The children were in the street at the time of the Russian attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Filashkin noted that all three boys had been evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in August or September of the previous year, but the family decided to return home.

In addition, Russian forces targeted the village of Molocharka, dropping what was likely an FAB-250 bomb fitted with a UMPK guidance kit. A 35-year-old man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his arm, and residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Filashkin urged residents once again to evacuate the area in light of the Russians’ latest war crimes.

Quote from Filashkin: "I say this every day: evacuate! And every day I am forced to write tragic reports about more deaths. Parents, even if you don’t care about yourselves, at least save your children! Their lives are your responsibility!"

