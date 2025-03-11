US ends pause in military aid and intelligence sharing following Jeddah meeting

The United States is to lift the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resume military aid supplies as a result of talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday 11 March.

Source: a joint statement by Ukraine and the United States following the talks, released by the press service for the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the statement, the Ukrainian and US representatives "praised the bravery of the Ukrainian people in defence of their nation and agreed that now is the time to begin a process toward lasting peace".

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, it is emphasised that the Ukrainian delegation "reiterated the Ukrainian people’s strong gratitude to President Trump, the US Congress and the people of the United States for making possible meaningful progress toward peace".

Background:

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees that the Ukrainian leadership is demonstrating "a good-faith commitment to peace".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently expressed hope that the issue of Washington's suspension of military aid to Ukraine can be "resolved" during the talks in Saudi Arabia.

On 11 March, Ukrainian and US representatives held talks in Jeddah which went on for about eight hours. This is the first official meeting between Ukrainian and American officials since the spat between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House on 28 February.

