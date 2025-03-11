All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US ends pause in military aid and intelligence sharing following Jeddah meeting

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 20:14
US ends pause in military aid and intelligence sharing following Jeddah meeting
Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

The United States is to lift the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resume military aid supplies as a result of talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday 11 March.

Source: a joint statement by Ukraine and the United States following the talks, released by the press service for the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the statement, the Ukrainian and US representatives "praised the bravery of the Ukrainian people in defence of their nation and agreed that now is the time to begin a process toward lasting peace".

Advertisement:

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, it is emphasised that the Ukrainian delegation "reiterated the Ukrainian people’s strong gratitude to President Trump, the US Congress and the people of the United States for making possible meaningful progress toward peace".

Background:

  • Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees that the Ukrainian leadership is demonstrating "a good-faith commitment to peace".
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently expressed hope that the issue of Washington's suspension of military aid to Ukraine can be "resolved" during the talks in Saudi Arabia.
  • On 11 March, Ukrainian and US representatives held talks in Jeddah which went on for about eight hours. This is the first official meeting between Ukrainian and American officials since the spat between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House on 28 February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAweapons
Advertisement:
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
All News
USA
US hopes for "fantastic news" after talks with Ukraine
"I didn't want to endanger his life more than it already was": Vance responds to his cousin's criticism
US slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian goods in response to Ontario's tax on US electricity
RECENT NEWS
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
20:56
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal
20:26
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
20:16
Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US
20:08
Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal
19:55
Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership
19:52
Security advisers from UK, Germany and France heading to US, Welt says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: