US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah

Oleh PavliukMonday, 10 March 2025, 19:27
Marco Rubio. Photo: SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed hope that the issue of Washington's suspension of military aid to Ukraine can be "resolved" during talks in Saudi Arabia.

Source: AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio said the pause in providing aid to Ukraine is "something I hope we can resolve".

"Obviously what happens tomorrow will be key to that," Rubio added, referring to the talks with Ukraine on Tuesday.

Rubio also commented on the prospects for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting Ukraine's proposal for a truce in the air and at sea.

Quote from Rubio: "I’m not saying that alone is enough, but it’s the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end the conflict." 

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah on 10 March for bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials led by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Rubio is expected to be joined by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
  • Witkoff said earlier that the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

